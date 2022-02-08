Washington Commanders Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter after car crash kills girlfriend

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal car crash that took the life of his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was charged after investigators determined he was driving over 90 mph just before the crash.

Authorities say Everett, 29, turned himself into the Louduon County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Both Everett and Peters were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R the night of the crash in December 2021.

Loudoun County Sherrif's Office said the vehicle the couple was in veered off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries. Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He posted a $10,000 bond and has been released from custody. Everett is due in court on March 1.