Montgomery County woman killed in car crash involving Washington Football Team player

Washington Football Team player Deshozar Everett was involved in a crash Thursday night in Loudoun County that killed a Montgomery County woman, the sheriff’s office confirms.

The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R, who police have confirmed was Everett, was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road Thursday when around 9:15 p.m., the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Olivia Peters (Photos provided by family)

Peters' family released this statement on the incident to FOX 5:

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our brilliant and beautiful daughter, Olivia Suzanne Peters, 29. Olivia was a life-long Montgomery County, MD resident, who attended Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School ( 2010 ) where she excelled at everything she did. Olivia went on to attend University of South Carolina as an undergrad ( 2014) and Shenandoah University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy (2018). Recently, Olivia started OT practices in Las Vegas, NV and in Manhattan, New York. Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children."

Police confirm Everett was the driver in the crash. He was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.