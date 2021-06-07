Virginia primary 2021: Everything you need to know

The 2021 Virginia primary will take place on June 8 and will determine the candidates representing both the Democrats and Republicans for multiple offices, including the governor, in the fall.

Although many Republican races have already been decided after multiple remote conventions back in May, voters can still cast a ballot for the Democratic ticket, which includes the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Here is a guide to the 2021 primary in Virginia:

IN-PERSON VOTING

Early voting ended in Virginia on June 5, but in-person voting on June 8 is an option. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and while voters are encouraged to wear a mask, it is not required.

For a list of polling locations, click here.

MAIL-IN OR ABSENTEE BALLOTS

If you have a mail-in or absentee ballot, you can drop it off on June 8 at your polling place until 7 p.m., a drop box or your general registrar’s office.

You can also mail in your ballot, but the ballot needs to be postmarked by June 8 and received no later than noon on June 11.

ON THE BALLOT - STATEWIDE OFFICES

There are five Democrats seeking the governor's office in the Virginia primary:

Del. Lee J. Carter - Carter has represented Manassas and Prince William County since 2018 in Virginia’s House of Delegates, introducing bills to legalize cannabis, abolish the death penalty, cap insulin copays, allow teacher strikes, repeal the "right to work" law and more.

Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax - Fairfax has served as Lieutenant Governor since 2017, previously serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He plans to focus on issues from education to healthcare to housing.

Former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy - Foy is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and was elected to represent Virginia's 2nd House of Delegates district in 2017, which covers parts of Prince William County and Stafford County.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe - McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014-2018, focusing on the economy and women's rights. He served as co-chair of President Bill Clinton’s 1996 campaign and chairman of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan - McClellan has represented the greater Richmond area for 11 years in the House of Delegates and 4 years in the Senate. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus with a focus on addressing racial inequity and women’s reproductive rights.

Seven Democrats are running for Lieutenant Governor :

Del. Hala S. Ayala - Ayala worked for the Department of Homeland Security for 20 years before being elected to represent Virginia’s 51st House District, which encompasses parts of Prince William County.

Del. Sam Rasoul - Rasoul has worked in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014 with advocacy focused on lowering health care costs and creating a Green New Deal.

Andria P. McClellan - McClellan served as Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia from 2014-2015 and was elected to the Norfolk City Council in 2016.

Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman - Guzman announced in April she would be dropping out of the running for Lieutenant Governor, however, her name remains on the ballot. She has represented Virginia's 31st House of Delegates district since 2018.

Sean A. Perryman - Perryman is the Fairfax County NAACP President focused on COVID-19 relief, criminal justice reform and the economy.

Del. Mark H. Levine - Levine currently serves in the Virginia House of Delegates representing Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax with a focus on preventing domestic and sexual violence and LGBTQ+ civil rights.

\Xavier JaMar Warren - Warren is an NFL sports agent who has focused his campaign on jobs and guaranteeing livable wages.

One Democratic candidate is on the ballot for attorney general :

Del. Jerrauld C. ‘Jay’ Jones - Jones was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017 and has since focused on expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage and raising teacher pay.

ON THE BALLOT - LOCAL OFFICES

There are a handful of local races involving both Republicans and Democrats across our viewing area in Virginia. Here are links to more information on each of them:

Alexandria Democratic Party Primary Election

Arlington County Democratic Primary Election

Fairfax County Democratic Primary Election

Fauquier County Democratic Primary Election

Loudoun County Democratic Primary Election

Manassas City Democratic Primary Election

Prince William County Republican and Democratic Primary Election

Stafford County Republican and Democratic Primary Election