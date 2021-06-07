Search for man in multiple indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax County, police say

Authorities are searching for a man they say is responsible for multiple incidents of incident exposure at apartment buildings in Fairfax County.

The incidents were reported between May 17 and June 1 in the Annandale area.

Investigators say the first incident was reported on May 17 when a woman encountered the man in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 7900 block of Dassett Court and locked herself in a storage closet after he refused to let her leave the building.

In a second incident later that same day, police say the suspect was seen masturbating in an apartment building’s vestibule in the 4400 block of Island Place. Detectives say the woman who saw the man also locked herself in a storage room until the suspect left.

On May 18, police say the man was spotted in a stairwell in the 7800 block of Dassett Court by a woman who said he lunged at her and grabbed her before she was able to escape.

On June 1, officers say the man was seen in the 4400 block of Briarwood Court masturbating behind a building while looking into an apartment window.

In all instances the man left the area before police arrived. Authorities say the man was in his late teens to early 20s and is approximately 6-feet-tall, with a slim build and was wearing blue pajama pants in each case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS, 703-246-7800, option 3, by text – Type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web.