ESPN parts ways with Shannon Sharpe after settlement of rape lawsuit

ESPN has ended its relationship with Pro Football Hall of Famer and media analyst Shannon Sharpe, less than two weeks after he reached a settlement in a high-profile civil lawsuit accusing him of rape.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed in April by a woman identified in court documents as "Jane Doe," alleged that Sharpe raped her in Nevada and sought $50 million in damages for emotional and psychological harm.

Sharpe immediately denied the allegations, calling the case an attempt at extortion and insisting the two were in a consensual relationship.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the woman, announced on July 18 that the case had been resolved through what he described as "protracted and respectful negotiations." Court records show the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled. No criminal charges have been brought against Sharpe.

Dig deeper:

Sharpe, 57, has not appeared on ESPN since late April, when the lawsuit first surfaced. He had previously said he intended to return in time for NFL training camp coverage, but ESPN declined to comment on his status or the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end transitioned into a media career after his playing days, first as an NFL studio analyst and later co-hosting FS1’s "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless. He joined ESPN’s "First Take" in 2023 as a regular guest and debate partner for Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe continues to host his popular podcasts "Club Shay Shay" and "Nightcap".