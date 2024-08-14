Ernesto path live tracker: DC impact, forecast cone, updated models

Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday, dropping heavy rain on Puerto Rico while knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people on the island.

The storm is forecast to move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday.

It is forecast to become a major Category 3 storm in the upcoming days.

Here is a look at Ernesto, where it is now, its projected path forward, and what - if any - impact it could have on the Washington, D.C. region.

Where is Ernesto?

(FOX Weather)

Forecast Cone Projection | Where is Ernesto headed?

