Epstein Files Bill Update: Passes in Senate, sent to Trump for signature

The Senate on Wednesday quickly passed a bill requiring the Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a show of unity, Senate Republicans and Democrats agreed Tuesday night to pass the bill immediately after it arrived from the House, which approved it 427-1 earlier in the day.

Once an opponent of the proposal, President Donald Trump has recently shifted course, saying he will sign it into law.

The bipartisan push showed the mounting pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to meet long-standing demands that the Justice Department release its files on Epstein, the financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.

The bill requires the release within 30 days of all files and communications related to Epstein, along with information about the investigation into his death in federal prison.

The measure permits redactions to protect victims or ongoing investigations, but not information due to "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity."

