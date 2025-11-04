Flight evacuated at Reagan National Airport after security incident on arriving plane

Passengers were evacuated from a United Airlines flight at Reagan National Airport Tuesday after a reported security incident onboard.

Flight UA 512, arriving from Houston, landed around noon. The nature of the incident remains unclear.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials say the passengers on the flight were bussed to the terminal. Images from the scene show passengers walking from the plane.

Air traffic into Reagan was halted for about an hour while the passengers were offloaded.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

