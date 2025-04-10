Gun goes off in elementary school classroom in Charles County

article

All students and staff are safe after a loaded handgun went off at an elementary school in Charles County, MD.

What we know:

Charles County Public Schools say a loaded handgun went off in a classroom at Billingsley Elementary School Thursday morning.

A 9-year-old student had a loaded handgun in their backpack that they brought from home. They were looking for a paper in their bag when the gun went off. The student said they had not intentions of harming anyone with the gun.

Police say the gun may have belonged to a relative who was visiting.

The school was dismissed at noon. All students and staff are "safe and accounted for," according to CCPS.