Gun goes off in elementary school classroom in Charles County

Updated  April 10, 2025 1:08pm EDT
Charles County
CHARLES - All students and staff are safe after a loaded handgun went off at an elementary school in Charles County, MD.

What we know:

Charles County Public Schools say a loaded handgun went off in a classroom at Billingsley Elementary School Thursday morning. 

A 9-year-old student had a loaded handgun in their backpack that they brought from home. They were looking for a paper in their bag when the gun went off. The student said they had not intentions of harming anyone with the gun. 

Police say the gun may have belonged to a relative who was visiting. 

The school was dismissed at noon. All students and staff are "safe and accounted for," according to CCPS. 

The Source: This story includes information from Charles County Public Schools. 

Charles CountyNews