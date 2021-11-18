Emergency crews rescue fallen hiker near Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County

Emergency crews are responding to a fallen hiker who fell in a remote and rocky area near Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County Thursday.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on a trail near the C&O Canal.

It appears the hiker fell about 25 feet in an isolated part of the trail.

The hiker's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.