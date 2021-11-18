Expand / Collapse search

Emergency crews rescue fallen hiker near Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Emergency crews are responding to a fallen hiker who fell in a remote and rocky area near Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County Thursday.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on a trail near the C&O Canal.

Emergency crews rescue hike who fell on trail in Montgomery County

It appears the hiker fell about 25 feet in an isolated part of the trail.

The hiker's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.