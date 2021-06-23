Elton John announces farewell tour with stop at Nationals Park

Elton John announced that he will be going on a farewell tour in 2022, with a stop in Nationals Park.

The tour will span across Europe and North America, beginning on on May 27, 2022 in Frunkfurt, Germany. The last stop is on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The show at Nationals Park will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the event is rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.