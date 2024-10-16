Ellicott City teen arrested for shooting, killing man inside vehicle in Columbia: police

A 17-year-old from Ellicott City was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder in connection to a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Columbia.

On October 12 around 2 a.m., police on patrol say they discovered the body of Kendrick McLellan, 26, of Baltimore, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an office building in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive.

Police believe the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on October 9 at the same location McLellan’s body was discovered.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Howard High School student, was arrested Tuesday afternoon with a loaded gun in his backpack. Police say the teen was under supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and on an ankle monitor for a previous incident in another jurisdiction. He faces first-degree murder and related charges. Detectives believe that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

A second suspect remains unidentified and still on the loose.

The motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or send a message to HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.