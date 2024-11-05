Election Day forecast: Near-record highs expected Tuesday in DC region

Voters heading to the polls on Tuesday can expect near-record highs in the upper 70s across the D.C. region. Sunshine and mild temperatures will make for ideal voting conditions.

Temperatures could approach 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Following a cool start on Tuesday, the afternoon will warm significantly. Tuesday morning may see a few clouds and some fog in spots, but no rainfall is expected despite the surrounding areas needing it.

Tuesday's temperatures will likely be just below record levels with mild and occasionally breezy conditions. The warm-up will continue through Wednesday, potentially breaking record highs.

A cool-down is expected by the end of the week, with possible showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees, followed by a cooler weekend with temperatures in the 60s. Saturday will be sunny, with some showers possible on Sunday.