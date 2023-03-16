Elderly woman robbed, assaulted in Wheaton Giant parking lot

An elderly woman was pushed down and robbed Thursday while trying to load groceries into her car in Wheaton, according to Montgomery County police.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Giant Food store in the 2900 block of University Boulevard West. The store is part of the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

A police department spokesperson said the suspect approached the woman, pushed her to the ground, and stole her purse before leaving in an unknown vehicle.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made. Police said no injuries were reported.

It’s not the only recent incident in the area. Last weekend, police arrested convicted sex offender Monterey Horn.

He’s accused of several violent crimes in the District and Maryland, including multiple attempted carjackings and shooting a woman in the face near the Wheaton mall on Saturday.

"I’ve never heard of shootings or robberies in Wheaton like this, never," said Patty Lamonda, who lives nearby.

"We are not secure in here," said Norma Donis. "People around walking, we are not secure."

Others, like Wendy Lanxner, felt differently.

"I just feel like I want to live my life, and I don’t want that to stand in my way of just enjoying the neighborhood," she told FOX 5. "I don’t think it’s enough to make me change what I’m doing."

A Giant Food spokesperson said they couldn’t comment for this story, citing the ongoing police investigation.

MCPD Captain David Smith, 4th District commander, says that his district has added extra patrol officers to the Wheaton Mall area and vicinity for an added visible presence.