Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon.

Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were allegedly acting disorderly when the victim asked them to stop. According to court documents, the group was throwing fruits at customers and stealing donuts.

The shopper asked them to stop, but they continued to taunt him. The police report states they even threw a lime at his head.

The man told police that he unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal his Star of David necklace and moments after is when he said Stewart made antisemitic statements.

Punches were thrown, and Stewart is accused of assaulting the man until he was unconscious.

Police said Stewart also took off with the victim's keys. But he didn't get far. They found him at the McDonald's across the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but authorities expect him to recover.

Gill Preuss, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, called this another horrific act of violence in our country and community.

"There are so many people espousing different forms of hate these days," Preuss told FOX 5. "We have to come together as a community to fight this and whether it's racism or hatred against Asian and pacific islanders or whether it's hatred against the Jewish community or in the LGBT community. We have to say there is no place for hate in our community or in this country, and we are in this battle together."

Stewart is now facing strong-arm robbery charges, and Montgomery County police is working with the state's attorney's office on potential hate crime charges.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

