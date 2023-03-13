DC man charged with multiple carjackings, shooting woman in the face outside Wheaton Mall

article

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged following multiple carjackings and shootings in D.C. and Montgomery County on Saturday. The suspect was apprehended by Montgomery County Police 4th District officers in Wheaton.

The suspect, Monteray Horn, 43, boarded a Metro train in Anacostia earlier on Saturday and, armed with a handgun, shot an adult male. The bullet went through the victim’s clothing but did not strike the victim.

When the train stopped, Horn left the Metro and carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in D.C. He abandoned that vehicle and boarded the Metro train, riding it to the Wheaton Metro stop where, at approximately 11:06 a.m., he attempted to carjack an Audi at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

Horn pointed the gun at an adult female with two young children and demanded the keys to the Audi. The woman was able to get her children out of the car and run away. Horn entered the Audi and although he had the key, he was not able to start the car.

Horn abandoned the Audi and detectives believe that he tried to carjack a second car, which is reported to be a small red Honda. The driver of that car was able to get away.

He tried to carjack a third car, a BMW, in the parking lot, but the driver sped away. Horn fired into the BMW, shooting out a window. The female driver was not injured.

Horn then approached a woman in a Hyundai Tucson and attempted to open the door of the Hyundai. The adult female was able to drive away without injury.

Horn ran across the parking lot where he tried to carjack a fifth vehicle on Ring Road. Horn, fired at the adult female, shooting her in the face. Unable to steal her Honda Civic, Horn ran away.

Officers tracked Horn to a residential area in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place. Horn attempted to force his way into a house by smashing a window with the butt of his gun. Officers arrived and Horn was taken into custody without incident at approximately 11:15 a.m.

A .40 caliber handgun was located at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery. She is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Detectives are asking for the driver of the second attempted carjacking or any other witnesses to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Horn was arrested and charged with multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun and home invasion.

Horn had recently been released from federal prison after serving 17 years for sexual assault of a child.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.