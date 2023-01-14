Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody

An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County.

According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas.

READ MORE: 17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

Police said the man, identified as an 81-year-old, was struck in the head by his own cane while being assaulted.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police

A suspect was taken into custody after the incident.

Police did not release details on the suspect, or a motive for the assault.