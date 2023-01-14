Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County.
According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas.
Police said the man, identified as an 81-year-old, was struck in the head by his own cane while being assaulted.
The victim was taken to an area trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition.
A suspect was taken into custody after the incident.
Police did not release details on the suspect, or a motive for the assault.