Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police

A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street.

Once there, officers discovered a man inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details about the victim's identity.

Investigators are not working to determine a motive and identify possible suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.