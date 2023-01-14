17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m.

Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to area hospital after the shooting. He was later pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, of Waldorf, was walking home in his neighborhood when he was shot by a suspect near a community center.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Investigators have not released details on the suspect in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 301-609-6499 or submit an anonymous tip 1-866-411-TIPS.