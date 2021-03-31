Effort underway to keep court virtual in Prince George's County

Typically, there are no cameras allowed in courtrooms in our region, but since court isn’t open to the public due to COVID-19, Prince George's County made hearings available virtually or by dial-in connection.

That, in turn, made it very convenient for people to check in on the system and now there’s a big push to keep it that way, even after the pandemic.

A group of volunteers called CourtWatch PG was formed last year.

They’ve been monitoring proceedings day-to-day and so far, have sent nearly a hundred letters to state lawmakers flagging cases where possible injustices have occurred.

The group now has more than 7,000 signatures on a petition asking that virtual court become permanent, not only in the county but across the state, in order to create more transparency within the criminal justice system.

The county is holding a town hall meeting on April 7 to discuss returning to a fully operational court system.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy sent FOX 5 a statement, that reads:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to navigate the justice system to the greatest benefit of all parties involved. We believe greater transparency and access to justice around the State is important where it can be achieved fairly. I think the Courts should work with justice stakeholders, including the community, to implement policies and rules to further these goals."