Eastern High School running back returns to football field after surviving shooting

An Eastern High School running back has returned to the football field just a year after being shot while pushing his brother out of the way of a gunman.

Daquan Ginyard has shown remarkable resilience both in the classroom and on the football field. He's earned scholarships from McDaniel College and Lincoln University. He's also caught the attention of Penn State and the University of Iowa.

On Friday, the young athlete joined his Eastern High School Ramblers teammates in a spring game, showcasing his talent and determination.

Ginyard shared his thoughts on the life-changing event and his journey since then with FOX 5 before the game.

"I learned that tough times don't last long, but tough people do," he said. "These guys standing behind me, they help me a lot. Also, coach Rome, my head coach, and my coaching staff, as well. It was tough, but I pulled through. And when I'm on the football field, I don't see anything but just football."

Coach Roman Morris, who has been a guiding force for the team, spoke about his dedication to helping young men like Ginyard.

"It was done for me. One of the things I’m thankful for is football. It is my saving grace," Coach Morris said. "If it wasn’t for football, I wouldn't be able to see some of the things I've seen, do some of the things that I've been able to do. It's just ... It was my calling, you know; my life's work has been in the juvenile justice sector and one day, out of nowhere, I just said, hey, listen, I think if I can reach them by playing football, if I can reach them and say, ‘hey, listen, football teaches you dependability, accountability, responsibility. It teaches you all the life lessons you need to succeed, not only on the football field but in the workforce, in your home, and in your community.’"

Coach Morris has built a safe space in Eastern's locker room to help Ginyard and all of his young men stay out of harm's way.

For Ginyard, navigating the streets of Washington D.C. safely is just as imperative as making his way through the holes on the football field. Fortunately, he's now excelling at both.