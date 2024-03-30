Easter weekend forecast: Temperatures near 70 degrees with possible scattered showers Saturday

Easter weekend is kicking off with sunshine and warm temperatures.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says Saturday welcomes sunshine with an increasing chance of clouds as an almost clipper-like system passes to our north. There are chances of some scattered afternoon and evening scattered rain showers as a warm front will stall over us.

However, not everyone will get showers. Winds turning out of the south ahead of this system are expected to send our highs back into the lower to middle 60s.

Easter Sunday is expected to be much warmer weather with some sun and clouds. We may even hit 70 degrees. Clouds increase by the evening and some showers are expected in the region. More rain heading overnight into Monday.

Looking ahead – a rainy week ahead with wet weather in the forecast nearly every day.

The week starts with rain and that will not be great on Monday with the White House Easter Egg Hunt and other outdoor Easter festivities. Rain chances continue into Wednesday and there is a chance Tuesday night we could see some thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, across the country, Easter Sunday will bring warm and dry conditions to the South, while northern regions will experience rain and snow due to multiple systems passing through the region, says FOX Weather. In the West, there will be two storms hitting the area over the weekend.