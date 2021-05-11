East Coast Gas Shortage: Gas prices in DC, Maryland and Virginia

A gas emergency is in effect on the East Coast – and it has hit D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

As of Thursday afternoon, 51% of all the Commonwealth’s gas stations reporting outages. D.C. is reporting 73% outages, according to Gas Buddy.

In neighboring Maryland, 36% of all gas stations reported being without fuel.

READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues state of emergency to address gasoline supply disruptions

The outages were initially reported in North Carolina – which currently sits at 71%.

According to Fox Business, the fuel shortages have been prompted by panic buying after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline by the Russian hacking group Darkside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shortages are expected to expand to the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Currently, gas prices in D.C.’s Northern Virginia counties are holding steady at:

- $2.978 (Regular)

- $3.365 (Mid)

- $3.657 (Premium)

- $3.078 (Diesel)

In D.C.’s Maryland suburbs:

- $3.079 (Regular)

- $3.506 (Mid)

- $3.776 (Premium)

- $3.240 (Diesel)

In the District proper:

- $3.126 (Regular)

- $3.612 (Mid)

- $3.755 (Premium)

- $3.296 (Diesel)

- Prices are from AAA, and will be updated daily. The last update was May 12

MORE COVERAGE ON THE EAST COAST GAS SHORTAGE:

Gas shortage in Maryland prompts Gov Hogan to authorize MDOT to take emergency measures

'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline': U.S. agency tweets safety reminders amid gas shortage

DC, MD and VA fuel shortages grow as gas prices rise following cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline