Expand / Collapse search

East Coast Gas Shortage: Gas prices in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Impact of East Coast gas shortage at the pump

As nearly 8% of Virginia's pumps are out of gas, FOX 5 breaks down how this happened and how long the impact could last.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A gas emergency is in effect on the East Coast – and it has hit D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

As of Thursday afternoon, 51% of all the Commonwealth’s gas stations reporting outages. D.C. is reporting 73% outages, according to Gas Buddy.

In neighboring Maryland, 36% of all gas stations reported being without fuel.

READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues state of emergency to address gasoline supply disruptions

The outages were initially reported in North Carolina – which currently sits at 71%.

According to Fox Business, the fuel shortages have been prompted by panic buying after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline by the Russian hacking group Darkside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shortages are expected to expand to the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Currently, gas prices in D.C.’s Northern Virginia counties are holding steady at:

- $2.978 (Regular)

- $3.365 (Mid)

- $3.657 (Premium)

- $3.078 (Diesel)

In D.C.’s Maryland suburbs:

- $3.079 (Regular)

- $3.506 (Mid)

- $3.776 (Premium)

- $3.240 (Diesel)

In the District proper:

- $3.126 (Regular)

- $3.612 (Mid)

- $3.755 (Premium)

- $3.296 (Diesel)

- Prices are from AAA, and will be updated daily. The last update was May 12

MORE COVERAGE ON THE EAST COAST GAS SHORTAGE: 

Gas shortage in Maryland prompts Gov Hogan to authorize MDOT to take emergency measures

'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline': U.S. agency tweets safety reminders amid gas shortage

DC, MD and VA fuel shortages grow as gas prices rise following cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline

DC, Maryland and Virginia fuel shortages grow as gas prices rise following cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline

Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose Thursday as panic continued to create fuel shortages at gas stations in parts of the region in reaction to a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week by Russian ransomware group DarkSide.