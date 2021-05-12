Gas shortage in Maryland prompts Gov Hogan to authorize MDOT to take emergency measures

As states along the East Coast register increasing gas shortages, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday authorized the Maryland Department of Transportation secretary to take emergency measures to respond.

East Coast Gas Shortage: Gas prices in DC, Maryland and Virginia

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 11% of Maryland gas stations reported that they were out of fuel – a massive increase from Tuesday night when 1.1% reported they were out.

"The emergency actions that we are taking will provide the state the flexibility it needs to address any disruption in fuel supply," said Governor Hogan. "It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working—albeit more slowly than usual—and there is no need for panic buying. While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response."

States along the East Coast – beginning in the south – have been reporting ever increasing shortages this week. On Wednesday afternoon, Maryland’s neighbor Virginia reported that 44% of its gas stations were without fuel.

With the authorization, MDOT Secretary Greg Slater is authorized to issue emergency waivers of weight restrictions and hours-of-service for motor carriers in the state. The governor says the increased flexibility will alleviate supply pressures in Maryland and help transit issues as supplies are brought in from out of state.

