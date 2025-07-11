Early voting began in the special election for the Ward 8 D.C. Council seat, which became vacant in February after the council expelled Trayon White amid a federal corruption probe.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was outside the Anacostia Library, one of four early voting sites open through Monday.

Trayon White running to reclaim seat

White, a longtime community advocate and former school board representative, is running to reclaim the seat under the campaign slogan "Unfinished Business." He was expelled after the council hired a law firm to investigate allegations that he violated ethics rules. The move followed his 2024 arrest, in which the FBI accused him of steering violence interruption contracts for personal gain. White pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

DC 2025 special election for Ward 8: Guide to early voting, candidates on the ballot

Early voting underway in DC Ward 8 Special Election

Three other candidates are also vying for the seat

Sheila Bunn, whose campaign manager says she brings extensive experience in both local and federal government, having worked for former Mayor and Councilmember Vincent Gray as well as Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Salim Adofo, an Army veteran and chair of ANC 8C, who has two decades of government service across local and federal levels.

Mike Austin, a fourth-generation Washingtonian, attorney, and former ANC 8C chair, whop previously served under Councilmember LaRuby May.

Early voting runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. Special election day is Tuesday.

READ MORE: DC Council committee votes to recommend Trayon White for expulsion amid bribery allegations

Dig deeper:

A full list of early voting locations and ballot details is available online.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Board of Elections and previous FOX 5 reporting.



