Early voting surges in Virginia ahead of Election Day

The Brief Election day in Virginia is just two weeks away. As of Monday, over 700,000 ballots have been cast across the Commonwealth. Early voting in Virginia ends on Saturday, Nov. 1. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.



We are just two weeks out from Election Day in Virginia and a new university poll says voters are paying attention to these statewide races, especially the showdown for the state’s next governor.

People in Virginia are not only paying attention, they’re are getting out there to vote early.

What we know:

As of Monday, over 700,000 ballots have been cast across the Commonwealth.

"Virginia is pretty much the center of the political universe," former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said as he spoke at a "Get Out the Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.

He was in Fredericksburg hitting the campaign trail for former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger who is running on the Democratic ticket for the next governor. The two appeared in Charlottesville Tuesday night.

"Are you ready to have a governor who puts the people of Virginia first and works every day to serve the people of Virginia?" Spanberger said.

Her opponent is Republican candidate, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears. The two will face off on Nov. 4 to be the state’s first female governor.

By the numbers:

In a new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University, Spanberger leads Winsome Earle-Sears 49% to 42%.

In the race for lieutenant governor, there is a one-point margin between state senator Ghazala Hashmi and John Reid, with Hashmi leading.

The poll also shows that Attorney General Jason Miyares now leads former delegate Jay Jones 45% to 42%. This comes just weeks after reports of violent and offensive text messages that Jones sent back in 2022.

Dig deeper:

Republican candidate Earle-Sears told FOX News that she’s proud of the direction the state is heading in.

"More people are coming into Virginia than they were leaving, when we were not in office. So the U-Hauls are stopping here because they see good things happening here," Earle-Sears said.

FOX 5 did reach out to the lieutenant governor for a comment on the recent polling and we are waiting to hear back.

Early voting in Virginia ends on Saturday, Nov. 1. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.