Early morning shooting leaves juvenile injured in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va - Manassas City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a juvenile.

Police say they arrived to the 9100 block of Winterset Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. 

Life-saving measures were administered, the juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say at least one shot was fired from outside into the residence. This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 

