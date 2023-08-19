Early morning shooting leaves juvenile injured in Prince William County

Manassas City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a juvenile.

Police say they arrived to the 9100 block of Winterset Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Life-saving measures were administered, the juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at least one shot was fired from outside into the residence. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.