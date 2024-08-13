The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers who use E-ZPass about a text message scam that seeks payment for bogus toll charges.

VDOT officials say scammers send a text message demanding payment for what they claim are unpaid fees. The agency posted an example of one of the fraudulent messages that claimed an E-ZPass account holder’s vehicle had been recorded and a fee was owed. The social media post was accompanied by a link.

E-ZPass smishing scam targets Virginia drivers for payment of bogus toll charges (VDOT)

Earlier this year VDOT alerted drivers to an FBI warning regarding text message scams. Also known as smishing scams, the fraudsters claimed drivers owed money for unpaid tolls and sent text messages impersonating a toll facility.

Officials say if you receive a text message that appears to be from E-ZPass Virginia. or a specific toll facility, contact Customer Service to validate online at: http://tollroadsinvirginia.com