Dupont Circle Park reopens, just hours ahead of WorldPride parade

In a reversal of decisions just hours before the WorldPride parade, the fencing around Dupont Circle Park has been removed.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Park Service (NPS) announced Saturday morning that Dupont Circle Park will reopen for WorldPride 2025.

This comes after an intense couple of days of criticism and confusion over the decision to close the park at the center of the District’s historic LGBTQ community during Pride weekend.

As the fencing was coming down, the offices of the Mayor and the National Park Service released the following joint statement:

"We are pleased that the Mayor’s office and the National Park Service could work together overnight on a solution that protects the historic features of this park while also ensuring the safety of all who enjoy it. We want this weekend to be a safe and fun celebration in our nation’s capital – and one that includes one of the best parks and community spaces in our city, Dupont Circle. We look forward to working together on future initiatives that keep DC safe and beautiful."

The backstory:

NPS said the plan to close Dupont Circle park over WorldPride was to prevent vandalism and destruction seen during previous Pride weekends.

During Pride weekend in 2023, NPS says the Dupont Circle fountain was vandalized, causing $175,000 in damages.

"We recognize that World Pride is a significant event, and we are committed to supporting a safe celebration for all," NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said. "We ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we take this necessary step to keep the community and visitors safe and protect one of D.C.’s most treasured public spaces."

The decision was also made in response to President Donald Trump's Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues, and Combating Recent Criminal Violence.

"That order calls for federal agencies to take proactive steps to protect historic and cultural resources on public lands, particularly where there is a demonstrated risk of damage or unlawful activity," said Litterst.