Dupont Circle park to close for Pride weekend after back and forth decisions

Dupont Circle park will officially close, after all, following mixed messages throughout this week from D.C. officials, U.S Park Police and D.C. Police.

Dupont Circle park, one of the largest symbols of DC's LGBTQ community, is closed from 5 a.m. Friday until around 6 p.m. on Sunday, per NPS Chief of Communications Mike Litterst.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 has learned DC Police made a request in April to close DuPont Circle and raise anti-scale fencing during World Pride weekend due to previous incidents here, during or around previous Pride celebrations — and the strain it puts on police having to respond to gatherings here.

But when community leaders recently learned about the plans to close Dupont Circle, there was shock and backlash because of what this park means to the LGBTQ+ community.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith rescinded the the request on Tuesday, but an Interior Department offical says the second request didn't offer solutions.

The backstory:

NPS said the plan to close Dupont Circle park over WorldPride was to prevent vandalism and destruction seen during previous Pride weekends.

During Pride weekend in 2023, NPS says the Dupont Circle fountain was vandalized, causing $175,000 in damages.

"We recognize that World Pride is a significant event, and we are committed to supporting a safe celebration for all," NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said. "We ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we take this necessary step to keep the community and visitors safe and protect one of D.C.’s most treasured public spaces."

The decision was also made in response to President Donald Trump's Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues, and Combating Recent Criminal Violence.

"That order calls for federal agencies to take proactive steps to protect historic and cultural resources on public lands, particularly where there is a demonstrated risk of damage or unlawful activity," said Litterst.

What they're saying:

Logan Murdock says he came in from San Fran to celebrate World Pride this weekend.

"We were already like a little questionable and like, all the political environment and the way that we're acting it's going to be a big negative ... it's off putting so we'll stay away from most of the main areas, probably," said Murdoch.

Capital Pride Alliance released the following statement:

The Capital Pride Alliance is frustrated and disappointed in the National Park Service’s decision - again - to close Dupont Circle during the culmination of WorldPride this weekend. This beloved landmark is central to the community that WorldPride intends to celebrate and honor. It’s much more than a park, for generations it’s been a gathering place for DC's LGBTQ+ community, hosting first amendment assemblies and memorial services for those we lost to the AIDS epidemic and following tragic events like the Pulse nightclub shooting.



This sudden move was made overnight without consultation with the Capital Pride Alliance or other local officials. No official WorldPride activities have been planned in Dupont Circle this weekend, thus no events will be impacted.



Year after year, the Capital Pride Alliance and our partners have closely collaborated with the National Park Service and the U.S. Park Police to ensure the safety of both people and our cherished public lands. We remain committed to this partnership so that our community can continue to safely, peacefully, and proudly come together.