Duo accused of stealing Arlington community's Pride flags arrested

Two men have been arrested for stealing a Pride flag from outside a home in Arlington.

20-year-old Matthew Henshaw of Fort Myer, Virginia was arrested and charged with three counts of bias-motivated unlawful entry.

The flag was stolen five times between September and January, and the Arlington County Police Department believe Henshaw and 23-year-old Joseph Digregorio of Bay Shore, New York were the ones who kept taking it.

Matthew Henshaw, 20, of Fort Myer, Virginia. Photo via Arlington County Police Department

The alleged crimes took place in a neighborhood located in the 200 block of S. Courthouse Road. In each incident, a man approached the home during the early morning hours and stole a Pride flag from outside the residence.

Arlington County detectives said they reviewed evidence and conducted interviews with witnesses which led them to Henshaw and Digregorio.



