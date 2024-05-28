Dunbar High School shooting suspects in court for preliminary hearing

Two Dunbar High School students charged in a shooting that left one of their peers wounded appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing to determine whether the case will go to trial.

The hearing is ongoing, with around 20 friends and relatives of the accused present in the courtroom.

The young suspects, 17-year-old Saki Frost and 18-year-old Azhari Graves, were captured on surveillance camera armed with handguns in an alley near the school on the morning of the May 3 shooting.

Both have been charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.

Additional surveillance footage captured the shooting on the 1200 block of Kirby Street NW around 9:50 a.m. that Friday.

D.C. police recovered 22 .40 caliber shell casings and seven 9-millimeter casings at the scene.

According to a D.C. police detective, Frost and Graves fired from opposite sides of the street at a Chevrolet Cruze with five people inside.

While none of the car’s occupants were injured, a 17-year-old Dunbar High School student was grazed in the forehead by a stray bullet that shattered a second-floor classroom window. The student survived the injury.

Court documents reveal that the suspects were part of a group of students who regularly hung out and smoked pot in a nearby alley before school. The young people in the targeted car fled when their vehicle was disabled by gunfire.

The suspects, identified as "Shooter 1" and "Shooter 2" in court documents, were also identified by a witness.

Frost, who has been charged as an adult, and Graves, who has been ordered held without bond, both face multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, and endangerment with a firearm.

D.C. police continue to investigate the incident, with the community calling for justice and safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.