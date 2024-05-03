17-year-old grazed by bullet at Dunbar High School in DC

A student was grazed by a bullet in the head after it came through the window at Dunbar High School in D.C., according to police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Police say she is suffering non-life-threatening injuries at this time. The Metropolitan Police Department reports that the high school remains on lockdown after reports of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of N Street Northwest.

MPD says there is no active threat inside the school.

It was previously reported that the teen is 15-years-old, but it has now been confirmed that the student is 17-years-old.

Commander, Third District James Boteler stated during a press conference that they believe there was an exchange of gun fire, but the motive of the shooting remains unknown. According to Boteler, there were several people in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting, and they are hoping witnesses will come forward.

"Several rounds came through the window."

Mayor Bowser arrived on the scene but has yet to say anything about the incident.

"How many shootings do you all have to have before you all understand that this neighborhood is under siege," says Joyce Robinson-Paul, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 5E.

Robinson-Paul spoke to FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez about the changes she has witnessed in D.C. throughout the many years she has lived there and also raised her own kids along with grandchildren.

A resident in the neighborhood says he heard the shots being fired, and it sounded similar to automatic fire. " It was about 20, 30 shots, while we were sitting there with the window open, watching our kids… We are used to this."

The resident detailed that he recognized the sounds of the gunfire from his military training and time in Afghanistan.

According to officials, the victim is at a nearby hospital with her family and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.