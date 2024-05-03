Expand / Collapse search

Gunmen seen running near Dunbar High School shooting

Published  May 3, 2024 7:10pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Security camera footage obtained by FOX 5 shows two young men holding guns and running through an alley close to where a shooting took place outside Dunbar High School

The video was recorded Friday morning around the time a bullet pierced through the school's window, grazing a 17-year-old girl. 

Snapshot of the security camera footage which shows two gunmen running away from Friday's shooting near Dunbar High School.

In the security footage, two individuals can be seen clutching their firearms as a group of people rush down the narrow backstreet. 

Another video sent to FOX 5 by a neighbor shows the gunfire being exchanged outside the school. 

The Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed whether the two young men seen holding guns are suspects. They did tell FOX 5 that they have the footage and are looking into the matter. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Watch the doorbell camera footage of the shooting below: 

Video shows gunfire outside Dunbar High School; 17-year-old student struck

Doorbell camera footage obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment gunfire erupted outside Dunbar High School.