2 teens face charges after stray bullet from shooting grazed Dunbar High School student’s head

Two teens are facing charges after a stray bullet from a shooting outside D.C.’S Dunbar High School grazed a student’s head.

Police have identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Azhari Graves. Officials say Graves was in court over the weekend where he was ordered to be held without bond until his next preliminary hearing.

The other suspect arrested in the case, an unnamed 17-year-old, is expected to appear in court Monday. Police have not released the 17-year-old’s name because he is a juvenile.

Court documents identified both teens as Dunbar students. Both are D.C. residents and face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, and endangerment with a firearm.

READ MORE: 17-year-old grazed by bullet at Dunbar High School in DC

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says a heightened police presence could easily be seen around the northwest Washington school on Monday morning. Court documents released over the weekend said that a witness told investigators on Friday they saw a group of juveniles hanging out by an alleyway near the school. The witness apparently told police they heard someone in the group say something to the effect of, "get ready, someone was coming around from another side." The witness also said the group by the alley is also known to smoke weed before going to school.

While FOX 5 was on the scene Friday, ANC Commissioner Joyce Robinson-Paul and neighbors complained of students smoking weed in the alleyways before going to class.

It’s not clear what the shooting was over and how many more suspects police are still looking for. Court documents also describe a second student getting checked-out for possibly swallowing a shard of glass from the shattered windows.

Stick with FOX 5 on this developing story.

READ MORE: 2 teens arrested in shooting near Dunbar High School in DC