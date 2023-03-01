Dulles Toll Road converts to all-electronic, cashless payment system Wednesday

The Dulles Toll Road has converted to an all-electronic and cashless payment system.

The change was completed Wednesday. A 'pay-by-plate' system will replace the cash payment option.

Officials say motorists who use the road and don't pay tolls electronically will receive an invoice in the mail.

Dulles Toll Road

Drivers can use an E-ZPass or can pay tolls online before or after receiving an invoice. Smartphone apps like GoToll, Slora, Uproad and NextPass can also be used.

Motorists can all the VA Toll Violation Processing Center at 1-888-860-9361 for help?