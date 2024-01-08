Dulles Greenway toll hike: Virginia officials urge public comment on potential increase in cost

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is urging residents to share their opinions on the future of the Dulles Greenway Toll – and how much it could cost to use the roadway to get to Dulles Airport.

The Dulles Greenway is a 14-mile stretch connecting commuters between Leesburg and Dulles Airport. It costs $5 for commuters – but the price could be more than $8 soon.

Miyares is urging residents to testify at a public hearing Tuesday night at Freedom High School in South Riding. The hearing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We think it’s important that residents and commuters have a chance to have their voice heard," said Miyares.

He says the increase comes at a time when families across Virginia are navigating a challenging economy including inflation, and that residents have contacted his office overwhelmingly against the price increase.

The company behind the potential bump, The Toll Roads Investors Partnership II, has not responded to FOX 5's request for comment.



