Dulles Greenway tolls could rise as company tries to combat rising debt

Commuters may have to fork over more money to drive the Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia.

Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II), the private company that owns the Greenway, could up the cost for consumers to drive to combat its increasing debt.

WTOP first reported tolls during rush hour on the Dulles Greenway could go up by 40%.

This could impact a 14-mile stretch of roadway from Leesburg to Dulles. The drivers who would be impacted the most include those traveling to Ashburn or Leesburg and those who live in those areas driving east of Dulles.

The current rate is $5.80 during rush hour but it’s not just rush hour that drivers could see the cost increase. It’s also outside rush hour — there could be about a 20% bump there.

"It's pretty sad to be honest because our pays are not going as high as the living expenses around here, so it's sad," said Herndon resident Safi Hameed.

If you want to avoid the toll altogether you can take non-toll Route 7, which runs parallel to the Dulles Greenway or Route 28, the latter running north and south.

FOX 5 did reach out to TRIP II. We are waiting to hear back.