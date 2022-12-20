Duke Ellington School of the Arts student, parents rally over DC Public Schools takeover

Parents and students at Duke Ellington School of the Arts are rallying against a planned takeover by D.C. Public Schools that could change the way students are taught.

The famed art school was founded in 1974 and boasts a long list of alumni that include comedian Dave Chappelle, R&B singer Johnny Gill and fashion editor Michaela Angela Davis.

According to the school's parent association, DCPS will not allow arts professionals who are not certified teachers to continue working with students once they assume control of the school.

The parent's association says Duke Ellington teacher compensation will be far less than DCPS teachers and that the District will not commit to fully funding the school's arts program.

The group also says DCPS will not recognize the school's unique arts curriculum and will not recognize the school's "unique and necessary focus on the Black experience in the arts."