Drivers could be fined $100 for loud exhaust systems in this Virginia city

Published  March 3, 2025 4:21pm EST
    • A new pilot program monitoring car exhaust noise levels could be coming to a northern Virginia city.
    • The bill would fine drivers up to $100 for loud exhaust systems.
    • Revenue from violations would go toward transportation safety initiatives.

WASHINGTON - Drivers of extra-loud cars could face fines thanks to a new pilot program being proposed in Northern Virginia. 

The pilot program would monitor car exhaust noise levels in Arlington County – and fine drivers up to $100. 

The bill would authorize counties and cities in District 16 and District 8 to place and operate noise abatement monitoring systems. They would act like speed cameras, but would instead record and enforce vehicle exhaust system violations. FOX 5 has learned revenue from violations would go toward transportation safety initiatives.

Penalties would not be reported on the driver's operating record or insurance, reports say. 

