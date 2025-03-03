Drivers could be fined $100 for loud exhaust systems in this Virginia city

The Brief A new pilot program monitoring car exhaust noise levels could be coming to a northern Virginia city. The bill would fine drivers up to $100 for loud exhaust systems. Revenue from violations would go toward transportation safety initiatives.



Drivers of extra-loud cars could face fines thanks to a new pilot program being proposed in Northern Virginia.

The pilot program would monitor car exhaust noise levels in Arlington County – and fine drivers up to $100.

The bill would authorize counties and cities in District 16 and District 8 to place and operate noise abatement monitoring systems. They would act like speed cameras, but would instead record and enforce vehicle exhaust system violations. FOX 5 has learned revenue from violations would go toward transportation safety initiatives.

Penalties would not be reported on the driver's operating record or insurance, reports say.