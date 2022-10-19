Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for reckless driving.

The officer did not find any hazardous materials inside the car and the incident did not result in a fatality. The sheriff’s office advises drivers to go slow, and to watch for children and other drivers.