Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian.
The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road.
Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit a car crossing Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road.
The driver of the car, identified as 78-year-old Ronald Wayne Talbert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck's driver was uninjured. The investigation into the crash is continuing.