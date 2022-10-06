Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County

A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road.

Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit a car crossing Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road.

The driver of the car, identified as 78-year-old Ronald Wayne Talbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck's driver was uninjured. The investigation into the crash is continuing.