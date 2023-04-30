Driver killed after car goes airborne, crashes head-on into brick pillar in Virginia

A driver is dead after his car left the road and went airborne before crashing into a brick pillar Saturday night in Brunswick County.

Virginia State Police say 45-year-old Howard Lee Tyler was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on Rose Drive around 5:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

Virginia State Police

Police say Tyler was heading northbound around a curve when he drove off the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle went airborne and before crashing head-on into a brick pillar and a tree.

Tyler died on impact. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash investigation is continuing at this time.