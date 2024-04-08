Police in Maryland say that one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. along westbound Veirs Mill Road closed at Monterrey Drive.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh was at the scene and said very little is known about the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police cannot say if the person killed was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Driver flees after fatal hit-and-run in Wheaton: police

READ MORE: Montgomery County police searching for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

The northbound lanes of Veirs Mill Road were closed for hours following the collision.

On Friday, another pedestrian was struck and killed about four miles away near Randolph Road and Kimblewick Drive.

Investigators are searching for drivers in both cases.