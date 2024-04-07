Montgomery County police searching for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving two cars in Montgomery County late Friday night, police say.

At approximately 10:12 p.m. on Friday, April 5, police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Kimblewick Drive for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers found a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 52-year-old Ronaldo Franzese of Silver Spring.

The investigation has revealed that the driver of a white 2023 Honda Odyssey was going down Randolph Road when, for unknown reasons, it mounted the curb and struck an adult male pedestrian, causing him to fall into the roadway.

The pedestrian was then struck by a white 4-door Acura. The driver of the Acura fled the scene without rendering aid to the pedestrian.

Police say the car is believed to be a white 2009-2012 Acura TL, missing a fender line and may have additional damage on the front end, near the ground.

The driver of the Acura was last seen driving north on New Hampshire Avenue and then west on Randolph Road.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.