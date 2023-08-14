Driver fires shots at car, crashes near Joint Base Andrews: police

Authorities in Prince George's County say a shooting suspect crashed his car outside Joint Base Andrews, sending several people to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Suitland and Allentown Roads.

Police say the driver in a black sedan fired off several shots then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car.

Officers say the gunman ran away from the scene, but was quickly captured by police. Police say a loaded handgun was recovered from the striking vehilce at the scene.

The driver of the other car, and two children, were hospitalized.

The gunman also remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Attorney General's office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 410-576-7070.