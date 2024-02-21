Authorities are searching for the woman they say tried to carjack a driver in D.C. over the weekend but fled after the person behind the wheel fought back.

The attempted carjacking happened around 10 a.m. on February 17 in the 100 block of Kennedy Street in northwest Washington.

READ MORE: Heroic tow truck driver foils violent carjacking, saves senior's life in DC

Police said the driver was seated inside their running vehicle when the woman got in, pulled a knife, and demanded the victim get out.

Detectives say the driver fought back and attempted to stop the woman from taking the vehicle. Investigators say the suspect fled the scene after the failed carjacking attempt. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the woman sought by police. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

READ MORE: Deadly DC carjacking: Suspect in DMV carjacking spree fatally shot by police

Driver fights off would-be DC carjacker armed with knife (PHOTO: DC Police)

On Tuesday, a tow truck driver rescued a 76-year-old man from a violent robbery and carjacking at a gas station in northeast Washington. Video captured by surveillance cameras showed the incident unfold.

D.C. police say 75 carjacking offenses have been reported in the District so far this year. Carjackings in the nation’s capital skyrocketed by 97.9% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to police data. Earlier this year, a violent carjacking rampage ended in the death of former Trump administration official Mike Gill.

READ MORE: Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree