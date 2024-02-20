Heroic tow truck driver foils violent carjacking, saves senior's life in DC

A tow truck driver rescued a 76-year-old man from a violent robbery and carjacking in Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, and it was all caught on camera.

Nemr Ibrahim exclusively told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that he was sitting in his tow truck around 3:30 p.m., looking out of the front window, and saw a gray Audi SUV pull up to the pump at the Shell gas station on the 1700 block of New York Avenue Northeast.

Video FOX 5 obtained shows the elderly driver getting out of his SUV to get gas.

The suspect, dressed in a light-colored jacket, runs up to the driver, tussles with him, pushes him, forces his way into the SUV, and then slams the door.

He starts up the car, but Mr. Ibrahim quickly opens the door, grabbing the suspect, throwing him on the ground, and holding him down.

Moments later, D.C. police show up and arrest the suspected carjacker.

FOX 5 spoke to the good Samaritan who was still startled after the encounter.

"I feel better now," said Mr. Ibrahim. "I saved somebody's life. So, I feel better now."

Mr. Ibrahim added that he stepped in because the victim was an older guy, and he felt he "had to do it."

"One God, one life. When my time is coming I’ll go, but I have to save the older guy," he said.

Charles Gladden, the senior citizen who was almost allegedly carjacked, told FOX 5 he's appreciative Mr. Ibrahim rescued him.

"I'm in need of a knee replacement and I knelt down to get my cane. I was trying to keep my balance," Gladden said. "This guy was strong. Whatever he was on, he was strong. I was very thankful this guy was in the right place at the right time."

A D.C. police spokesperson told FOX 5 that the suspect was highly intoxicated.

He was placed under arrest for attempted carjacking.