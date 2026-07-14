Driver in deadly Virginia I-95 bus crash back in court Tuesday

The driver in the deadly Interstate 95 bus crash that killed a woman and a family of four was back in court Tuesday. Online court information shows this is an 8:30 a.m. discovery hearing for Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York.

The Brief Driver was back in court Tuesday for an 8:30 a.m. discovery hearing. Dong faces voluntary manslaughter and reckless driving charges in the May 29 crash. Trial date is set for October 6.



A discovery hearing is where a judge addresses the exchange of evidence. If Dong’s defense attorney disputes whether prosecutors properly shared all materials, or requests additional evidence, the judge could set deadlines for turning over those documents.

Jing Sheng Dong (Rappahannock Regional Jail)

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Dong is facing five counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving for the May 29 crash on I‑95 southbound in Stafford County. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says Dong feels remorse, calling the crash accidental and saying he was driving the speed limit.

Virginia State Police say Dong never hit the brakes as traffic slowed for a construction zone. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., with the bus ending up in the median after slamming into six other vehicles.

A trial date is set for October 6.

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