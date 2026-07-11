Person armed with knife shot by officer at Fairfax Boulevard Wawa: Police

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The Brief City of Fairfax police said officers responded to a Wawa on Fairfax Boulevard for a report of a person armed with a knife. Police said an officer shot the individual during the encounter. The individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no officers or bystanders were injured.



An individual armed with a knife was shot by a City of Fairfax police officer early Saturday at a Wawa on Fairfax Boulevard, officials said.

What we know:

City of Fairfax police said officers responded around 12:07 a.m. Saturday, July 11, to the Wawa at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard for a report of a person armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, police said they encountered an individual armed with a knife just inside the front door of the business.

Officers gave commands for the individual to drop the knife, but police said the person did not comply and exited the business with the knife in hand.

Police said an officer discharged their department-issued firearm during the encounter, striking the individual.

Officers rendered medical aid at the scene until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Injuries reported

The individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured.

Investigation underway

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

Police said the individual’s identity will be released at a later date.